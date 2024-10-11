Inflação na Alemanha atinge patamar mais baixo em três anos

At the same time, food prices increased slightly, from 1.5% in August to 1.6% in September. Cooking oils and fats have become significantly more expensive year-on-year. Olive oil, for example, increased by 29.6%, butter by 29.3%.

The decline in overall inflation could have been even steeper had it not been for the above-average increases in the goods and services sector: 3.8%, after several months of growth of 3.9%. This situation also reflects the conclusion of comparatively high wage agreements for several professional categories in the sector.

"The renewed decline in energy prices dampened the September 2024 inflation rate more than in previous months," Destatis President Ruth Brand said. "In contrast, the continued above-average prices in the goods and services sector had an inflationary effect."

Relief for consumers

The drop in inflation is good news for the country's economy and for consumers, who for a long time lost purchasing power due to the energy crisis and high food prices.

In September, theEuropean Central Bank (ECB)cut interest rates for the second consecutive time this year – from 3.75% to 3.5% – based on falling inflation. This should make investment credit cheaper and reduce the burden on consumers.