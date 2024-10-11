Inflação na Alemanha atinge patamar mais baixo em três anos - Queda dos preços de energia puxa no índice de setembro para baixo, embora setor de bens e serviços impeça redução ainda maior. Dados devem trazer alívio para o consumidor, enquanto país ainda atravessa uma recessão.Consumer prices in Germany rose 1.6% in September compared to the same month a year earlier, according to data from the Federal Statistics Office (Destatis) released on Friday (11/10). The last time inflation was at a lower level was more than three years ago, in February 2021, when the index stopped at 1.5%.
The downward trend was largely driven by a 7.6% decline in energy prices. In August, the total increase in consumer prices was 1.9%, while energy costs fell by 5.1%. Heating oil was 17.9% cheaper than in September 2023, electricity fell by 6.4%, and natural gas by 1.9%.
Goods and services prevent further decline
At the same time, food prices increased slightly, from 1.5% in August to 1.6% in September. Cooking oils and fats have become significantly more expensive year-on-year. Olive oil, for example, increased by 29.6%, butter by 29.3%.
The decline in overall inflation could have been even steeper had it not been for the above-average increases in the goods and services sector: 3.8%, after several months of growth of 3.9%. This situation also reflects the conclusion of comparatively high wage agreements for several professional categories in the sector.
"The renewed decline in energy prices dampened the September 2024 inflation rate more than in previous months," Destatis President Ruth Brand said. "In contrast, the continued above-average prices in the goods and services sector had an inflationary effect."
Relief for consumers
The drop in inflation is good news for the country's economy and for consumers, who for a long time lost purchasing power due to the energy crisis and high food prices.
In September, theEuropean Central Bank (ECB)cut interest rates for the second consecutive time this year – from 3.75% to 3.5% – based on falling inflation. This should make investment credit cheaper and reduce the burden on consumers.
Economists expect German inflation to remain below 2%, although it could rise again in late 2024. Private consumption is an important source of hope for the German economy, which is still in recession.
On Wednesday, Berlin revised downwards its forecast for the country's economic activity in 2024, predicting a 0.2% contraction in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
rc/av (DPA, AFP)
