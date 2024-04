Aluno de medicina é preso após matar a mãe com mais de 70 facadas nos EUA

"I just stabbed my mom" | Polk County, FL Sheriff Grady Judd outlines tragic details about the murder of Elvia Espinoza at the hands of her own son in Frostproof, FL.



This a truly bizarre, heartbreaking story.



21-year-old Emmanuel Espinoza, a pre-med student at the University? pic.twitter.com/8gEfEQkR5D