Israel diz que mais de 100 pessoas são mantidas reféns na Faixa de Gaza

This is Shiri with her two kids: Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 3 years old. They were brutally kidnapped yesterday from their home in Kibbutz Nir- Oz.



Her husband Yarden, together with her two parents Yossi and Margit, were apparently kidnapped and brought to Gaza. Margit is? pic.twitter.com/B010Iy8dxv