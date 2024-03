Peixe do Brasil é encontrado na Irlanda e viraliza: 'Foi fazer intercâmbio'

Sightings of exotic fish/plants in Irish waterways can be reported to IFI via our confidential no: 0818 34 74 24.



IFI is to examine remains of 2kg suspected Pacu fish - found by an angler at Garadice lake, Leitrim.



?? Non-native species adversely impact our Irish fish/flora. pic.twitter.com/cUAB3HRdBA